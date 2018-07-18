MoI tightens traffic laws

KUWAIT: To make citizens comply with the traffic law and obtain and renew driving licenses, and to limit vehicles of expats, sources said the interior ministry has begun implementing new rules. A circular sent to service centers states that a citizen or expat must have a valid driving license to register or renew the registration of vehicles in their name. If the license has expired and is not renewed, the system will not allow the renewal of a vehicle’s registration. If the profession of an expat changes, the license will be revoked, especially if the new profession does not meet the conditions mentioned in the ministerial decision. – Al-Anbaa