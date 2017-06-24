MoI takes precautionary, preventive measures for Eid

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has taken all precautionary and preventive measures in preparation for the Eid of Al-Fitr, director of the ministry’s Security Media and Public Relations Department Brigadier Adel Al-Hashash said yesterday. A security plan was set up for the Eid, with the aim of controlling traffic at roads and intersections across the country in order to avoid congestion, Hashash added in a press statement.

The plan is in line with instructions by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah that call for harnessing all potentials and taking all measures to fulfill the joy of citizens and residents during the Eid holidays, he noted. There is coordination round the clock among all security directorates and concerned bodies to carry out the plan, he affirmed. The security forces will deal decisively with negative behaviors like disturbance or quarrel, he warned.

Hashash appealed to parents to care for their children, namely at malls, markets and commercial places, and to drivers not to use mobile phones while driving. He also urged people not to park at the places allocated to the disabled, warning that the ministry will confront immediately anybody who violates these rules. He pointed out that the sector of ports security affairs has a key role in facilitating matters for passengers at the Kuwait International Airport and land ports across the country.

The department’s plan is working on fulfilling an awareness campaign fit for the Eid holidays, he said. The plan also aims to manifest the general rules so as to maintain safety of citizens and residents and make them happy during this occasion, he made clear. Finally, Hashash congratulated both Kuwaitis and expatriates on Eid Al-Fitr, wishing the State of Kuwait many returns of this occasion with further prosperity, joy and blessings, under the wisdom of the supreme leadership. – KUNA