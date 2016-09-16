MoI reiterates ‘priority’ in serving Kuwaitis

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah reiterated the Ministry’s priority in providing top-level services for the Kuwaiti people. The minister made his remarks while conducting a surprising inspection tour to various check campaigns and locations at Khairan City of Al-Ahmadi Governorate, including Sabah Al-Ahamd Sea City Marina.

The check campaigns are part of the Ministry’s security plan with participation of a number of the Ministry’s departments such as public security, traffic, rescue, criminal investigation, security media, environment police, and Al-Ahmadi Municipality. The Minister inspected the searching locations and security details during his tour, meeting with security personnel who informed him on current state of searching measures, details’ locations, and checking procedures. The minister also met with the General Director of Ahmadi Governorate Security Directorate Brig Abdullah Al-Mulla, senior security leaderships, and discussion highlighted a number of plans that were implemented during Eid Al-Adha holiday.

Also, the Deputy Prime Minister toured Al-Mubarakiyah market yesterday. The Ministry of Interior said in a statement the minister inspected the popular bazaar to check security measures and get a close look at conditions in the large market. Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled often inspects facilities and key locations in the country. He has recently given orders to the officers and personnel to be ready to cope with the new scholastic year that warrants additional effort to spare the people traffic jam. Al-Mubarakiyah is a popular market, where some of Kuwait’s ancient crafts have been preserved and customers find a variety of goods. – Agencies