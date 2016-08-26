MoI receives first batch of e-passports

KUWAIT: A delegation of the Ministry of Interior, currently on a mission in Germany, received the first batch of electronic passports from the manufacturing company in the European nation on Thursday, a senior official of the ministry declared yesterday.

Major General Sheikh Mazen Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, Assistant Undersecretary for Citizenship and Residency Affairs at the Ministry of Interior (MoI), said the delivery would reach Kuwait early next week. Others would be dispatched in stages in the coming months. Maj Gen Sheikh Mazen is in Germany, at present, along with a number of senior ministry officers for this particular task. — KUNA