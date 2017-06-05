MoI personnel determined to confront extreme ideologies: Undersecretary

KUWAIT: Ministry of Interior’s (MoI) Undersecretary General Mahmoud Al-Dousari underlined that security personnel were determined to confront all threats emanating from extreme ideologies and terrorism.

Dousari, in a speech before His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah during his visit to the MoI’s headquarters, said the ministry was following the instructions of His Highness the Amir to protect public order and boost rule of law, as well as coordinating with security and military institutions to confront extremism and terrorism with the objective of strengthening national unity.

The Interior Ministry, he added, was contributing to promoting human rights and rights of the child. Dousari said the MoI’s preventive security eliminated many terrorists and foiled many attacks.

The MoI’s 2015-18 plan, he added, aimed at improving education and training, and providing a database related to crimes, and cooperated with security authorities in Arab Gulf countries to boost capabilities of personnel.

His Highness the Amir was accompanied by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Head of Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah, Director of His Highness the Amir’s office Ahmad Al-Fahad, Undersecretary of His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Al-Sabah, Sheikh Majed Al-Sabah, Sheikh Abdullah Nasser Al-Sabah, Sheikh Sabah Nasser Al-Sabah, Sheikh Duaij Fahad Al-Sabah and Sheikh Fahad Nasser Al-Sabah.