MOI officers conduct raid in Khairan

KUWAIT: Escorted by agents from the traffic department, patrols, criminal investigations and the Municipality, Ahmadi security launched a wide-scale inspection campaign in Khairan, where all exits were closed and checkpoints were set up in pursuit of law violators and reckless drivers.

The campaign resulted in arresting five people wanted for various reasons, including an absconder to be deported, a number of peddlers, three boats were impounded, a stolen vehicle was located and 380 traffic tickets were issued.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun