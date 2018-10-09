MoI: Medical checkups must for returning maids

KUWAIT: The interior ministry yesterday called on sponsors of maids from 41 Asian and African countries to make them undergo fresh medical tests any time they return from a visit to their home countries.

The ministry said the regulations are based on new orders by the health ministry and urged all sponsors to take their maids for fresh medical tests after they return from vacations to their home countries. The new regulations apply to domestic helpers from India, Bangladesh, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Ethiopia and other nations.

According to the latest statistics, around 650,000 domestic helpers, who mainly hail from the Indian Subcontinent, the Philippines and several African nations, work in Kuwait.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi and B Izzak