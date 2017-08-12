MoI captures 12 ‘Abdaly cell’ fugitives, 2 others at large

Amir thanks interior ministry for nabbing convicts

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti authorities yesterday arrested 12 convicted members of the so-called “Abdaly terrorist cell” with ties to Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah after a weeks-long manhunt. The interior ministry said the 12 had been captured in different areas across Kuwait. They had been on the run since their sentencing last month, while two other convicted Kuwaitis remained at large.

HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable yesterday to Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, heaping praise on security forces for their diligence that led to the arrest of the 12 convicts who were on the run. In his cable, the Amir said that he was confident that authorities’ unwavering fortitude and steadfast efforts would bring the convicts who remain at large to justice. He also thanked citizens for their cooperation with security forces and wished the country continued security and prosperity. HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables.

National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem also lauded the interior ministry. Ghanem, in remarks published by the parliament’s Al-Dostour news network, said the ministry personnel, led by Sheikh Khaled, proved that they deserved HH the Amir’s support. He also indicated at MPs’ support and confidence in the ministry’s personnel, hoping other convicts as well as fugitives in public funds and state security cases would be apprehended. The parliament will continue to support national and sincere efforts exerted by the security apparatuses, he added.

The cassation court in June overturned an acquittal by an appeals court and convicted 21 men of forming a terrorist cell with ties to Iran and Hezbollah. The cell had planned to launch attacks across the state, according to the court verdict. Kuwait has protested to Lebanon over the alleged training of the Abdaly cell by Hezbollah, which has ministers in the Beirut government. Last month, authorities expelled 15 Iranian diplomats and shut down the military, cultural and trade missions of the Iranian embassy over Tehran’s backing of the terrorist cell. Iran said the allegation is baseless.

“The interior ministry announces that security services have arrested in different areas 12 people sentenced in the so-called Abdaly cell,” a statement from the interior ministry and carried by the state news agency KUNA said. Authorities are still searching for two others convicted in the same case and still on the run, the statement added.

The ministry named the arrested convicts – all Kuwaitis – as follows: Mohammad Jaafar Abbas Haji (sentenced to 10 years in jail); Mohammad Hassan Abduljalil Al-Husseini (10 years); Mahdi Mohammad Sayed Ali Al-Mousawi (10 years); Jafaar Haidar Hassan Jamal (10 years); Youssef Hasan Shaaban Ghadhanfari (10 years); Hussein Juma Mohammad Al-Bathar (10 years); Hassan Ahmad Abdullah Al-Attar (10 years); Abbas Issa Abdullah Al-Moussawi (10 years); Issa Jaber Abdullah Baqer (10 years); Basil Hussein Ali Al-Dashti (sentenced to five years in jail); Hassan Ali Hassan Jamal (5 years); and Ali Abdulkarim Ismael Abdulrahim (5 years). – Agencies