MoI and MoD participate in security drill

KUWAIT: The interior ministry participated in the “Country Shield 2” exercises yesterday, as part of cooperation and coordination with the defense ministry, in the presence of Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Lt Gen Mohammad Al-Khader, Deputy Chief Lt Gen Sheikh Abdullah Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Interior Ministry Undersecretary for Operations Affairs Maj Gen Jamal Al-Sayegh, Acting Assistant Interior Ministry Undersecretary for Special Security Maj General Shukri Al-Najjaf and Director General of Coordination Command Coordination to protect domestic security Maj Gen Dr Mohammad Al-Daihani.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun