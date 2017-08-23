MoH reviews exemptions on certain categories of expats

KUWAIT: The health ministry is reviewing its decision to exempt certain categories from the increased health fees for expats that will go into effect from Oct 1. MPs have been objecting to the exclusion of tens of thousands of expats from the new charges.

Health Minister Jamal Al- Harbi formed a team to review these categories, which will submit its report by mid-Sept. Sources said the team will likely remove health ministry workers and their relatives from the exemption list due to their large numbers (more than 50,000), and lack of any justification to exempt them.