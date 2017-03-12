MoH orders probe into liposuction video

KUWAIT: Health Minister Dr Jamal Al-Harbi yesterday said he has ordered the medical license committee of his ministry to interrogate a surgeon involved in a video showing a woman undergoing a liposuction. “The video, circulated live on social media, shows the surgeon conducting the cosmetic procedure on the woman in contravention of the values and standards of the medical profession,” the minister told KUNA.

“The surgeon is a consultant in general surgery and not plastic surgery, so he is not entitled to conduct such a procedure,” he said. “Moreover, it is unacceptable to film a surgery and circulate such a video, which violates the privacy of the patient and the standards of the profession,” Harbi explained. The video, circulating on Facebook and Twitter, drew resentment in professional and public circles. – Agencies