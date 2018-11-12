MoH: Expats will be banned from public hospitals within 3 years

KUWAIT: Well-informed health sources said the health ministry said expats will be banned from treatment in public hospitals within less than three years. The ministry also rejected parliamentary demands and proposals to cancel a decision to exempt some expats from increased health fees and only apply the exemption to domestic helpers, children of Kuwaiti women and GCC nationals.

The sources said lawmakers had complained that too many expats have been exempted, such as health ministry staff and others, and that these groups still pose a burden on public hospitals and prevent citizens from getting proper medical services on time. The sources said the health ministry argued that treating expats in public hospitals will be phased out shortly, but stressed that it was premature to start such measures now, because health insurance hospitals haven’t begun operations and private hospitals are not currently equipped to deal with all expats.

By A Saleh