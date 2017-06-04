MoH creates medical e-file under Korean tutelage

KUWAIT: Kuwait is eager to keep abreast of advancements in healthcare, Minister of Health Dr Jamal Al-Harbi said yesterday, a week before the Ministry of Health (MoH) hosts a contingent of South Korean doctors. Speaking to the press, Harbi said that the MoH will seek the South Korean medical contingent’s guidance to initiate a unified medical electronic file (e-file).

Moreover, he noted that a group of Kuwaiti doctors will also visit a hospital in the South Korean capital Seoul, where more than 300 liver transplantation procedures were conducted. “We received last month a South Korean medical delegation well-versed in liver transplantation,” Al-Harbi said, pointing out that “a number of issues were discussed.” Meanwhile, MoH’s Assistant Undersecretary for Planning Mohammad Al-Khashti said that an e-file merging all primary medical healthcare centers was completed, with hospitals and clinics to follow soon. He also noted that the MoH looks forward to develop its e-files through the use of cutting-edge technology. — KUNA