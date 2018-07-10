MoH commends approval of illicit tobacco trade protocol

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health (MoH) commended the government Monday for approving the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products, a move that would boost Kuwait’s international status. Kuwait was among the first countries to join the protocol and complies with it, MoH spokesman Dr Ahmad Al-Shatti said in a statement.

Shatti, also vice-chairman of smoking combating program, said the cabinet’s approval of the protocol coincided with preparations for a high-level UN meeting for prevention of non-communicable diseases, due in New York on September 27. He explained the UN meeting aimed at reviewing reports by countries over prevention of non-communicable diseases. – KUNA