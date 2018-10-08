MoH bans near-expiry medicines

KUWAIT: Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah announced yesterday banning all medicines, dietary and health supplements with less than 30 days’ validity. The ministry of health mentioned in a press release that this decision was intended to keep citizens healthy and spare them from any health risks. The ministry said as for chronic diseases, medicines should have an expiry date of at least 30 days – from the first to the last dose. The ministry added Sheikh Basel also announced pharmacists are prohibited from selling any un-prescribed medicines that contain gabapentin.

By A Saleh and Agencies