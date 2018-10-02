MoH assigns doctors to head various medical departments

KUWAIT: The decision issued by the Minister of Health stated that: Dr Nawaf Salem Al-Ajmi was appointed as head of the Radiology Department at the maternity hospital. Dr Adnan Al-Hadlaq for the head of the Pediatric Heart Department, Chest Diseases Hospital. Dr Mohammad Khaja Abdul Rasool as the Head of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Department in Al-Jahra Hospital. Dr Mahmoud Al-Faily, Head of Nuclear Medicine Department, Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Center for Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging. Dr Ayman Matar Al-Shammari, Head of Nuclear Medicine Department, Al-Adan Hospital. Dr Al-Mutlouk, Head of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Department, Farwaniya Hospital, Mubarak Al – Kabeer Hospital. Dr Hanan Al Harbi was also assigned to perform the tasks of Head of Anesthesia and Intensive Care Department. In further details, Minister of Health Dr Bassel Al-Sabah adopted the designation of the heads and rapporteurs of the specialized medical departments councils. The resolution called:

First Article: The presidents and rapporteurs of the Specialized Medical Boards are called as follows:

First: The Council of Internal and Psychological Departments and its branches

1- Dr Raja Hussein Dashti Chairman of the Internal Medicine Council.

2- Dr Laila Al-Enezi as the director of the Internal Medicine Council.

Second: The Council of Obstetrics and Gynecology Departments

1 – Dr Khalid Najjar Chairman of the Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology Departments.

2- Dr Abeer Zaidi, Rapporteur of the Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology Departments.

Third: The Council of Pediatric and Premature Pediatric Departments

1- Dr Abdullah Al-Sanea Chairman of the Board of Pediatrics and Premature Pediatrics Departments.

2- Dr Salman Al-Tawala, Rapporteur of the Board of Pediatrics and Premature Pediatric Departments.

Fourth: Board of Orthopedic Departments

1- Dr Salem Al-Shammari Chairman of the Board of Orthopedic Departments.

2 – Dr Al-Mutairi, Rapporteur of the Board of Orthopedic Departments.

Fifth: Council of ENT Sections

1- Dr Al-Sihan is the Chairman of the ENT Sections.

2- Dr Yasin Al-Yassin is the director of the ENT section.

Sixth: The Council of Ophthalmology

1- Dr Abdullah Ahmad Al-Baghli Chairman of the Council of Eye Departments.

2- Dr Badriya Mubarak Mubarak as Rapporteur of the Board of Ophthalmology.

Seventh: General Surgery Department Council

1 – Dr Talab Hashim Gomaa Chairman of the General Surgery Departments.

2- Dr Mubarek Ali Al-Kandari is the Rapporteur of the Board of General Surgery Departments.

Eighth: Council of Specialized Surgery Departments

1 – Dr Tareq Sheikh as Chairman of the Council of specialized surgical sections.

2 – Dr Ismail Taqi as a Rapporteur of the Council of Specialized Surgery Departments.

Ninth: Council of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Departments

1- Dr Abdul Rahman Al-Rifai Chairman of the Board of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Departments.

2- Dr Mohammed Khajeh as Rapporteur of the Board of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Departments.

Tenth: Council of Dermatology and Venereology Sections

Dr Nawaf Al-Mutairi Chairman of the Council of Dermatology and Venereology Departments.

Dr Fatima Abdulraza Al-Khawaja as Rapporteur of the Council of Dermatology and Venereology Departments.

Eleventh: Board of radiology departments

1- Dr Nofah Fadel Al-Shammari Chairman of the Board of Radiology Departments.

2- Dr Buthaina Al-Kandari, Rapporteur of the Board of Radiology Departments.

Twelfth: Council of Nuclear Medicine Departments

1- Dr Saud Al-Enezi Chairman of the Nuclear Medicine Departments Council.

2- Dr Nahil Al-Nafisi, Rapporteur of the Council of Nuclear Medicine Departments.

Thirteenth: The Council of Laboratory Sections

1- Dr Nabeel Yousef Al-Brahim as Chairman of the Laboratory Laboratories Council.

2- Dr Raima Al-Safi, Rapporteur of the Laboratory Sections Council.