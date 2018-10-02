MoH assigns doctors to head various medical departments

KUWAIT: The decision issued by the Minister of Health stated that: Dr Nawaf Salem Al-Ajmi was appointed as head of the Radiology Department at the maternity hospital. Dr Adnan Al-Hadlaq for the head of the Pediatric Heart Department, Chest Diseases Hospital. Dr Mohammad Khaja Abdul Rasool as the Head of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Department in Al-Jahra Hospital. Dr Mahmoud Al-Faily, Head of Nuclear Medicine Department, Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Center for Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging. Dr Ayman Matar Al-Shammari, Head of Nuclear Medicine Department, Al-Adan Hospital. Dr Al-Mutlouk, Head of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Department, Farwaniya Hospital, Mubarak Al – Kabeer Hospital. Dr Hanan Al Harbi was also assigned to perform the tasks of Head of Anesthesia and Intensive Care Department. In further details, Minister of Health Dr Bassel Al-Sabah adopted the designation of the heads and rapporteurs of the specialized medical departments councils. The resolution called:
First Article: The presidents and rapporteurs of the Specialized Medical Boards are called as follows:
First: The Council of Internal and Psychological Departments and its branches
1- Dr Raja Hussein Dashti Chairman of the Internal Medicine Council.
2- Dr Laila Al-Enezi as the director of the Internal Medicine Council.
Second: The Council of Obstetrics and Gynecology Departments
1 – Dr Khalid Najjar Chairman of the Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology Departments.
2- Dr Abeer Zaidi, Rapporteur of the Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology Departments.
Third: The Council of Pediatric and Premature Pediatric Departments
1- Dr Abdullah Al-Sanea Chairman of the Board of Pediatrics and Premature Pediatrics Departments.
2- Dr Salman Al-Tawala, Rapporteur of the Board of Pediatrics and Premature Pediatric Departments.
Fourth: Board of Orthopedic Departments
1- Dr Salem Al-Shammari Chairman of the Board of Orthopedic Departments.
2 – Dr Al-Mutairi, Rapporteur of the Board of Orthopedic Departments.
Fifth: Council of ENT Sections
1- Dr Al-Sihan is the Chairman of the ENT Sections.
2- Dr Yasin Al-Yassin is the director of the ENT section.
Sixth: The Council of Ophthalmology
1- Dr Abdullah Ahmad Al-Baghli Chairman of the Council of Eye Departments.
2- Dr Badriya Mubarak Mubarak as Rapporteur of the Board of Ophthalmology.
Seventh: General Surgery Department Council
1 – Dr Talab Hashim Gomaa Chairman of the General Surgery Departments.
2- Dr Mubarek Ali Al-Kandari is the Rapporteur of the Board of General Surgery Departments.
Eighth: Council of Specialized Surgery Departments
1 – Dr Tareq Sheikh as Chairman of the Council of specialized surgical sections.
2 – Dr Ismail Taqi as a Rapporteur of the Council of Specialized Surgery Departments.
Ninth: Council of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Departments
1- Dr Abdul Rahman Al-Rifai Chairman of the Board of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Departments.
2- Dr Mohammed Khajeh as Rapporteur of the Board of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Departments.
Tenth: Council of Dermatology and Venereology Sections
Dr Nawaf Al-Mutairi Chairman of the Council of Dermatology and Venereology Departments.
Dr Fatima Abdulraza Al-Khawaja as Rapporteur of the Council of Dermatology and Venereology Departments.
Eleventh: Board of radiology departments
1- Dr Nofah Fadel Al-Shammari Chairman of the Board of Radiology Departments.
2- Dr Buthaina Al-Kandari, Rapporteur of the Board of Radiology Departments.
Twelfth: Council of Nuclear Medicine Departments
1- Dr Saud Al-Enezi Chairman of the Nuclear Medicine Departments Council.
2- Dr Nahil Al-Nafisi, Rapporteur of the Council of Nuclear Medicine Departments.
Thirteenth: The Council of Laboratory Sections
1- Dr Nabeel Yousef Al-Brahim as Chairman of the Laboratory Laboratories Council.
2- Dr Raima Al-Safi, Rapporteur of the Laboratory Sections Council.
|This article was published on 02/10/2018
