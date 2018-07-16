Mogherini: We share a common vision with Kuwait

BRUSSELS: European Union High Representative Federica Mogherini yesterday described her meeting with Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Brussels on Friday as “excellent” and announced that the 28-member bloc will open an embassy in Kuwait. “We had an excellent meeting with the foreign minister of Kuwait as always. It is a country with whom we share a common vision in the region and in international work,” she told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

“By the way, Kuwait is doing an excellent work in the Security Council. We are cooperating closely with them. I announced to the foreign minister our intention to open a European Union delegation (embassy) in the country. So good news. And to strengthen more our cooperation,” declared the EU foreign policy chief. “It is going to be very important as we need friends and partners and we are cultivating friendships in a very consistent manner,” she added.

In reply to a question on comments made by US President Donald Trump that the EU is a foe of the US, Mohgerini replied that “US is for sure a friend and partner. Change in the administration does not change friendship with countries and people.” Mogherini added that she will brief the EU ministers on her visit to Libya on Saturday, and discuss the situation in North Korea. – KUNA