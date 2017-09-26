MOE calls off French in intermediate schools

KUWAIT: Two years after teaching French in intermediate schools, the Ministry of Education (MOE) decided to call off the experiment and transfer all French teachers from intermediate to secondary schools, said informed sources. The sources said that he experiment failed because of the fact that the idea was not duly studied prior to implementation, saying that the decision was hastily made. The sources said that studying the subject was optional and that learners only had to attend one class of French per week while the subject should have been a basic one so that all learners could benefit from it. “Even parents themselves were not aware enough,” the source added, noting that learning French was beyond the capabilities of an intermediate stage learner, particularly since they already study another foreign language; English, in addition to Arabic, in which they are already weak in general.

By A Saleh