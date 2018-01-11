MoE addressing concerns of special needs students

KUWAIT: The education ministry’s assistant undersecretary for private and specialized education affairs, Abdul Mohsen Al-Howailah said all educational officials give due care to students with special needs and disabilities, be they motor, sight, hearing or mental. Speaking after presiding over an open meeting including students, parents, teachers and a number of principals, Howailah stressed that curriculums will be amended to conform to various disabilities. He added teachers of students with hearing disabilities will have to learn sign language.

Illegal camps razed

Municipality PR Manager Abdul Mohsen Abalkhail said municipal inspectors have removed 423 illegal camps, and so far 1,063 camps have been legally licensed.

National celebrations

The Ahmadi governor yesterday presided over a meeting with the national anniversaries’ committee to discuss its preparations for the upcoming national festivities, due to be launched on Jan 29 by hoisting the Kuwait flag, until Feb 22.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi