Modern camping growing in popularity in Kuwait

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

People passing along Blajat street in Salmiya may have noticed an unusual gathering on Salmiya beach. Campers (also called caravans or RVs, short for recreational vehicles) have gathered in varying numbers there in recent days. The campers, some of whom have also gathered at Anjafa beach park, are part of a growing regional trend of camper travel. People from across the Gulf Cooperation Council are now buying campers and driving them up and down the Arabian Gulf, visiting the member states of the GCC, meeting up with other campers and enjoying the camping lifestyle.

Not all the campers are foreign, many locals in Kuwait are also gathering as there is no official campground for them. Some RV owners also stake out a spot in Khairan, preferring to spend weekends or holidays near the beaches and away from the city.

On the seaside in Ras Al-Salmiya, Kuwait Times found a caravan owned by a young man. It is parked in an area that is deserted except for a lone restaurant. Ahmad Al-Enezi bought the RV four months ago. “I think that it’s a trend now in Kuwait. Although caravans have been in Kuwait for years, from last year their numbers increased. I bought mine used from a friend for KD 6,000. I enjoy staying in it, even overnight during the weekend, especially when the weather is pleasant. When the generator stops working, I go back home. I’m also thinking of converting my caravan into a food truck and participate in some of the events for young entrepreneurs,” said Enezi.

According to Hamad Al-Jalahma, one of the older caravan owners, who is called ‘The Godfather’ by other campers, new young campers are causing problems.

“The municipality has received complaints by people regarding disturbing the public on the seaside with loud music blaring from the caravans, in addition to polluting the parking lot with sewage water and garbage that is simply thrown by the roadside,” he told Kuwait Times.

There are two kinds of RVs. “The ‘motor home’ is a huge vehicle with prices ranging between KD 20,000 to more than KD 100,000. The second is a ‘travel trailer’, which is towed by a vehicle. It is lighter in weight but includes all amenities. This kind is more popular in Kuwait as it’s cheaper, as its price ranges between KD 8,000 to KD 16,000, depending on its length and additional features,” Jalahma explained.

Campers typically include beds, a bathroom, seating areas, kitchenette and can be fitted out with items including televisions and other conveniences.

“RV enthusiasts park caravans in the desert during winter instead of pitching tents. The caravans offer more comfort due to the multiple facilities they offer. Some caravan owners only stay in the caravan during weekends but not overnight, while others stay overnight, and I’m one of them,” he said.

Campers in Kuwait also travel to other countries. “We mostly travel in groups to various GCC countries, as these are the nearest. For instance, I just came back from Oman, and the journey there took me three days. I enjoyed the countryside and used my caravan to sleep instead of booking a hotel. Sometimes we also travel to Europe, but we usually ship the caravan and fly by air, as it’s a long way from here,” Jalahma noted.

The campers have many suggestions and demands. “We demand the government to establish a ‘camping park’, which are sites similar to parking lots that are even available in other GCC countries. We also need to have a law that organizes this activity like the rest of the GCC countries. It could be a park that can be used by campers after paying certain fees. A few years ago, the government announced that such an idea will be realized in Khairan. We also submitted an official letter with this suggestion to the Cabinet in 2013, but till today nothing has happened – we only have promises. I also think all caravans should have number plates and not just motor homes,” he added.

“There are many abandoned caravans in Abu Al-Hasania, and I wonder why the municipality doesn’t remove them. Also, if the police along with municipal inspectors issue fines to lawbreakers, then people won’t complain,” concluded Jalahma.

By Nawara Fattahova