Modern cafes: The new taste in Kuwait

KUWAIT: Kuwait has recently witnessed a surge of new, modern coffee shops or “cafes” that is fast becoming one of the main attractions of the youth community in the country. These cafes are in close competition with each other, each trying to one-up the other by providing a larger or more unique variety of coffee tastes to attract larger crowds. Despite the high prices, these cafes are regularly filled to the brim with customers. Some come in search for new, exciting coffee flavors while others are there to simply update their social media accounts and show off their lavish coffee to friends. – KUNA