Moderate weather during weekend

KUWAIT: Moderate weather will continue during the weekend with possibility of dust and a slight decrease in temperature, the Kuwait Meteorological Department said yesterday. Kuwait is affected by high altitude impact accompanied by moderate to active northwestern winds and possibility of dust in open areas with a slight and noticeable decrease in temperature, the department’s Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi said.

Meanwhile, he said yesterday’s weather was light to moderate with northwesterly winds ranging from 10 to 32 km/h. Minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, and the state of the sea was light to moderate, at a high of four feet, Qarawi added. Today, the weather is expected to be hot in the daytime, with light to moderate northeasterly winds at speeds between 8 and 28 km/h. The highest temperatures are expected to be between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius, while waves will be light to moderate, at a high of four feet.

On the other hand, the minimum temperature will be between the 23-25 degrees Celsius-mark with a chance of light mist over coastal areas. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and humid with light to moderate southeasterly winds at 15-42 km/h speeds. The highest temperature will range between 39-41 degrees Celsius while the lowest will be in the 24-26 degrees Celsius range. Waves will be moderate to high, at 2-6 six feet, during the daytime and light to moderate in the evening, at 1-3 feet. — KUNA