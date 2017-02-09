Moderate temperatures during weekend

Kuwait to witness penumbral lunar eclipse

KUWAIT: Kuwait will witness a penumbral lunar eclipse at 01:32 am until 6:00 am local-time tomorrow, Kuwaiti astrologist Adel Al-Sa’doun said yesterday. The eclipse will not be as visible as the total lunar eclipse, he said. This eclipse happens at the time of a full moon in the mid of the month of February where the earth, the moon, and the sun are parallel to each other.

Meanwhile, the temperature in Kuwait yesterday was between 21-24 Celsius – with light to moderate southeasterly wind between 15-40 km per hour, according to Kuwait Meteorological Department. Sea level is light to moderate waves with a height of two to six foot, head of Forecast Department Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi said.

Clouds and rain will gradually subside during the night and wind will be southeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate between 12-38 klm per hour, he said. The minimum temperature will be 10-12 Celsius with light to moderate sea level between two to five foot, he added. Today will be sunny with light to moderate northwesterly wind between 10-32 klm per hour, and the highest temperature will be at 20-22 Celsius.

Sea level will be light to moderate between two to four foot. He added that today’s night would be cold with northwesterly light to moderate wind between 10-35 km per hour, with a minimum temperature at eight to ten Celsius – and sea level at two to four foot.

Al-Qarawi, meanwhile noted that tomorrow will also be sunny with light to moderate northwesterly wind between 8-30 km per hour. — Agencies