Moderate temperatures affected by high-pressure

KUWAIT: Temperature will reached moderate levels in Kuwait affected by the high-pressure atmosphere, Kuwait Meteorological Department official Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi said yesterday. Qarawi said that the high-pressure atmosphere would result in moderate northwestern winds, which will lead to dust in open areas and decreasing humidity levels.

The weather in the daytime will be a bit warm while in the evening the temperature will drop, said Qarawi. The maximum temperature yesterday reached 37 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature reached 23 degrees.

Today’s weather is expected to be a bit warm with minimum temperatures between 22 to 25 degrees Celsius while the maximum is expected to reach 36 to 39 degrees, said Qarawi. During daytime, light to moderate northwestern winds are forecasted to prevail at speeds between 15 to 38 km/h while in the evening, the speed are expected to be between eight to 28 km/h as variable to light northwestern will dominate, said the official who added that the status of the sea would have waves between one to three feet.

As for tomorrow, Qarawi indicated that the weather would be predominantly hot with maximum temperatures of 36 to 39 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperatures would reach between 22 to 25 degrees. Wind movement for tomorrow are expected to have light to moderate northwestern wind at speeds of eight to 28 km/h during the daytime, said Qarawi, adding that in the evening the speeds is expected be between six and 20 km/h. The status of the sea will witness waves of one to two feet. – KUNA