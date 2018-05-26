Missing diver’s body found

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Navy found the body of the citizen Saud Al-Mislem afloat in Aryaq Al-Durrah, two kilometers from the location where he had gone missing, the army said in a statement. The body was taken to Mohammad Al-Ahmad Naval Base. The army and other apparatuses have been searching for Mislem since he had gone missing at sea a week ago.

Police helicopter burned

KUWAIT: A fire erupted at an aircraft hangar of the Kuwaiti air police department at the Abdullah Al-Mubarak Airbase in the Kuwait International Airport, the Ministry of Interior announced. The fire caught and totally destroyed an AS356-(MOI) 03 Dolphin helicopter, the ministry stated in a press statement. The statement noted that the cause of the blaze was a short circuit at the Air conditioning unit at the hangar. The massive fire damaged the hanger almost completely and extended to another one, the statement noted, adding that a helicopter from the same model was salvaged from the fire. It pointed out that the ministry had reported the incident to the criminal investigations authorities and the investigations department of the Kuwait Fire Service Directorate and a case with No 333/2018 was registered.

No injuries in farm fire

Four fire centers fought a blaze in a 100,000 square meter farm on Sixth Ring Road near Abdullah Al-Mubarak. The flames burned nearly 5,000 square meters of the farm which belongs to the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources. No injuries were reported. Investigations are underway to find out the cause of the fire.

Policemen jailed for illegal parking

Two policemen were ordered jailed for parking in handicapped designated areas. One of them parked his car in a co-op society’s parking lot, Al-Rai reported. Shoppers did not like what they saw and informed Acting Interior Ministry Assistant Undersecretary for General Security Maj Gen Ibrahim Al-Tarrah, so he ordered the jailing of the policeman for five days in the military prison. The second policeman parked his patrol car in the handicapped designated area of Sulaibkhat health center, so Tarrah also ordered him jailed for five days and issued him a grave traffic citation.

Mom hands over addict son to police

A citizen handed her drug addict son to Bayan police after she woke up while he was screaming. She found her son in a hysterical state, so she called police and allowed them in the house, and gave them a bag he was hiding under the bed. The bag contained drugs, joints and packets containing herbs. He was sent to concerned authorities. In a separate case, an Egyptian family asked for police’s help to rescue them from their drug addict son who threatened them with a knife. Police arrested the suspect and took him to the Drugs Control General Department.

Brothers caught in pre-iftar fight

Two brothers had a fight just before iftar, and one of them suffered an injury to his head. Both were sent to the police station for questioning. Separately, Jahra police broke up a fight between five bedoons at Jahra stables, resulting in one of them receiving several stab wounds. Police found the reason behind the fight was over a car parking spot.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies