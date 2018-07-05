Minor accidents’ settlement law saves time, prevents congestion’s

Compensation paid without need to go to court

KUWAIT: The activation of a law that allows motorists to settle minor traffic accidents at police stations will reflect positively on the traffic flaw, the Interior Ministry said yesterday. This was made during a press conference that the ministry’s General Traffic Department held yesterday to explain the procedures that drivers need to follow in order to settle minor accidents. Ministry officials attended the press conference, including Acting Assistant Undersecretary for General Security Maj Gen Ibrahim Al-Tarrah, Deputy Director General for Investigations Departments Jamal Al-Reesh, and Acting Director General of Relations and Security Information Brig Tawheed Al-Kandari.

The law’s activation will help reduce paperwork needed to obtain permission to fix a damaged vehicle, which could take up to 18 months. This process will now be finalized within a few hours, Reesh noted, adding that the law was first enforced in the Capital Governorate last month, and has proven to be successful, before it was implemented at the remaining governorates this past Sunday.

The driver who is determined to have caused the accident will pay a KD 20 fine at the police station, then the settlement documents will be sent to the insurance company for compensation without the need to go to court, Reesh explained.

Meanwhile, Tarrah said that the new law would reflect positively on traffic, as it saves time and effort while also reduces the burden on police officers. He further explained that in case of an accident, the drivers must move their vehicles to the side of the road to avoid obstructing traffic, and if they will receive traffic tickets if they fail to do so.

In the meantime, Director of Vehicles Department at Gulf Insurance Company Nawaf Al-Koot thanked the Interior Ministry for this new regulation. He explained that when the procedures are completed, the insurance money will be paid within 10 days. Furthermore, he said that those who do not accept the compensation amount can go the Ministry of Commerce and Industry where the case will be discussed, and in case they do not accept the decision, they can go to court.

In other news, the traffic department announced yesterday that a detour will be made on King Fahad Road at the Seventh Ring Road intersection for three days starting today, in order to demolish the old bridge there

By Hanan Al-Saadoun