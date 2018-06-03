Minor accidents settled inside police stations

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry’s relations and security media department announced that starting today – Sunday, June 3 – articles 2/41 and 5/41 of the traffic law and its amendments pertaining dealing with minor traffic accidents in police stations will be put into practice to save time and effort. The department added that these accidents will be settled inside police stations by reconciliation.

According to the new measure, drivers involved in minor accidents will only have to photograph their vehicles and immediately move them to avoid blocking traffic and head to the nearest police station without having to wait for a police patrol to respond, the ministry’s investigations manager Maj Gen Fahd Al-Doussary stressed.

“Drivers involved in minor accidents will be fined according to article 133 if they do not remove their vehicles,” he warned, noting that this measure aims at resolving the problem of traffic congestions resulting from minor accidents. This measure will initially start from the Capital governorate before being gradually implemented in other governorates.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun