Ministry warns of rising energy consumption rates

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW) warned about growing electricity and water consumption rates in Kuwait, and predicted the total annual subsidies needed for these utilities to reach KD 10 billion, even after applying the new consumption tariffs. The ministry also urged the public to take serious efforts towards achieving conservation, reducing their electricity and water consumption and building energy-saving houses.

In a letter sent to Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan, Minister of Electricity and Water and Minister of Oil Essam Al-Marzouq told him that MEW consumption rates were alarmingly increasing and so are the sums needed to subsidize them. He also expected subsidies to reach KD 10 billion once the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) finishes building 250,000 new under-construction housing units. MEW also demanded the use of energy-saving materials to build new smart homes that save electricity and water and including them in the conditions on providing citizens with the KD 30,000 construction material subsidy.

Land plots

The Ministry of Interior’s Acting Undersecretary Major General Mahmoud Al-Doussary called for allocating special land plots to build police aviation departments in remote areas to the north and south of the country. In a letter sent to Kuwait Municipality, Doussary urged the municipality to allocate the northern site along Saad Al-Abdullah Road and the southern one 14 km before Sabah Al-Ahmad City along Wafra Road.

Retirement

Ten lawmakers demanded allocating one hour in tomorrow’s National Assembly session to discuss the government and Civil Service Commission’s regulations on retirement.

By A Saleh