Ministry to provide points to charge electric cars

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Electricity and Water began cooperation with Public Authority for Industry and a car company to prepare the regulations that must be implemented in order to provide points to charge electric cars within the main ministry’s perimeter walls, Assistant Undersecretary for Administrative Affairs Mohammad Al-Sharhan said, adding that the ministry plans to use these cars for its employees.



Meanwhile, informed sources said the government has not decided so far the implementation of the second part of Cabinet decision 32/2016 to restructure oil prices. The Cabinet asked the committee for restudying various types of subsidies given by the state to review fuel prices every three months to be at par with global prices. Sources said Kuwait is the last country in GCC to restructure gas prices, while comparative figures indicate that prices in Kuwait remain the lowest even after the adjustments. – Al-Anbaa