Ministry seeks 900 teachers through ‘internal hiring’

Maximum electricity consumption projected at 14,400 megawatts

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Education (MoE) plans to recruit through local and foreign contracts bedoons, GCC nationals and expatriate teachers matching MoE conditions to join public schools’ teaching staff for the academic year 2018-2019. Well-informed educational sources said MoE’s public education sector had notified the ministry’s administrative sector of its need for 900 teachers for the coming school year. The sources added that the ministry will start local recruitment this week in various understaffed subjects already suffering shortages in Kuwaiti teachers.

The sources added that the new teachers will include teachers of English, Arabic, French, Maths, chemistry, physics, biology and geology and female physical education teachers. The sources added that Islamic education, social studies, PC and primary stage science will be restricted to Kuwaiti teachers. The sources stressed that once all local applications are collected, further measures will be followed prior to declaring the total number of teachers approved for employment and thus determine the balance that might be needed from outside Kuwait.

Electricity consumption

The Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW) expects maximum electricity consumption rates for the summer to reach 14,400 megawatts out of the total electricity production of 16,700 megawatts, said ministry sources, noting that maximum consumption recorded last summer (2017) was 14,300 megawatts.

Road maintenance

The total number of roads maintenance contracts included in the Ministry of Public Works’ (MPW) 2017-2020 plan is 37, with an estimated total cost of KD 161 million, Minister of Public Works Hosam Al-Roumi said. The contracts include renovating Riqqa infrastructure as well as the Hadiya and Riqqa sewage grid, which has already been completed, the minister added. Further, Roumi said maintenance operations include asphalting, pavements and rain drainage lines, which had been delayed due to budget-related problems.

By A Saleh