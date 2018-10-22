Ministry says employees stole power cables

KUWAIT: Deputy head of the judicial action team at the Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW) Ahmad Al-Shimmari said five gangs that were stealing materials and cables in exchange of bribes were busted. He said the gangs include expat employees at MEW and persons contracted to do some work. He said the continued success of the judicial action team is due to the strategy the team adopted against electricity and water thieves to carry out preemptive campaigns in all governorates and monitor most sites without waiting for a theft to take place.

Schoolbag’s theft

An Arab man told Mubarak Al-Kabeer police thieves stole 12 cartons containing schoolbags from a popular store in Qurain. A police source said the complainant said while his car was parked in front of a famous mall with the boxes inside for a few minutes, he was surprised with the disappearance of the boxes. Detectives are working on the case.

Fatal accident

Security cameras led to a woman who ran over a child who died, but did not stop. Detectives reviewed security cameras of a bank and were able to see the car’s license plate number, and the driver was arrested. She told police she fled because she got very scared when she saw the child’s body.

Youth dead

Security sources solved the mystery of the disappearance of a Syrian youth from his family’s home a few days earlier. Investigations revealed the missing youth was in a Jahra apartment with three friends – a Kuwaiti, a Gulf national and a bedoon. When the Syrian died under unknown circumstances, they got rid of his body on the Seventh Ring Road. Two suspects were arrested, while Interpol arrested the bedoon who escaped to a Gulf country using the ID of a citizen. He led policemen to the decomposed body. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai