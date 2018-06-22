Ministry pushes tender to build second phase of new airport

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Public Works (MPW) recently contacted the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) requesting permission to announce offering a tender to build the second phase of the new airport project. The tender includes facility buildings, construction of the road leading to the new terminal and creating parking spaces.

Bidders have 60 days starting from the date in which the tender’s announcement is published in the national gazette ‘Kuwait Al-Youm’ to study the tender, the sources said, adding that a preliminary meeting would be held 21 days after publication. The sources added that 8.4 percent of the new airport project had been completed so far.

In other news, auditory bodies postponed awarding a tender offered by the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR) to register and vaccinate animals in Kuwait to one of the applying companies, well-informed sources said. CAPT decided to postpone its final decision until complaints made by of two of the applying bidders were studied and investigated, the sources added. The project aims at vaccinating animals and protecting them against contagious diseases, namely those that can infect humans, the sources explained.

‘Bachelors’ residence

Ahmadi municipality’s engineering follow up department announced disconnecting electric current in 112 houses inhabited by ‘bachelors’ in private residential areas in the governorate. This step was made as part of efforts to address violations in residential areas where owners of government homes rent rooms in their houses to single expatriate men in violation of the law.

Hiring teachers

The Ministry of Education (MOE) contacted the Civil Service Commission (CSC) to receive permission to dispatch committees to interview and hire teachers from Egypt, Jordan, Palestine and Tunisia by the end of the month, assistant undersecretary for public education Fatima Al-Kandary announced. Meanwhile, Kandary added that the supplemental exams were going according to schedule according to the same procedures followed during the finals’ exams. She added that fewer students were sitting for the exams, making them more comfortable. Further, Kandary said that considerable numbers of evening students did not show up to the exams, adding that those would be considered doublers. She also said that some students were caught cheating red-handed.

Voluntary teams

Following the end of a grace period given by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor’s (MSAL) community development department to all voluntary teams taking part in the ‘Bader’ project to update their information, MSAL is currently preparing lists of the teams that failed to do so to be submitted to minister Hind Al-Sabeeh for consultancy. “They will most likely be written off,” informed sources expected. The sources explained that the total number of registered voluntary teams was 182, while only 78 of them were active and effective, which means that 104 of them had been graced a fortnight to rectify their status.

By A Saleh