Ministry prepares for full power plants’ maintenance

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Electricity and Water is working on securing the needs of power and water grids for summer 2018, said Assistant Undersecretary for Power Station and Water Desalination Eng Fahad Al-Oun. The concerned sector is carrying out maintenance and system developments, as well as repairs of power generation units, he added.

The annual maintenance season in all power stations begins at the start of September and continues until May every year. The necessary maintenance work is done on steam, gas, distillation and other units in addition to joint maintenance, modernization and development to ensure the continuation of all power production at top efficiency in preparation for the summer season.

Joint oil wells

Talks are ongoing between Kuwait and Iraq in regards to the joint oil wells between the two countries in order to reach a final mechanism for the joint utilization of those wells. Sources said that there is an idea under study to establish a joint company between the two sides to supervise the production and distribution of shares that the joint company will decide. The production volume in those joint fields is within Kuwait’s strategy to increase production to four million barrels per day by 2020.

Working hours

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) issued a decision to add employees’ commitment to working hours among the criteria based on which their annual performance evaluation is made. The commission said that an employee who is absent from work for more than 56 hours will be considered not in compliance with work.

House distribution

The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) said that distribution of South Khaitan area lands is complete, which has 1,448 land plots ready to be distributed for housing purposes. Meanwhile, the authority announced that it is giving the opportunity for people who wish to change their allocated area and want to be included in South Abdullah Al-Mubarak project which has 3,260 units. PAHW official spokesman Eng Ibrahim Al-Nashi said distribution of South Abdullah Al-Mubarak project is included in the distributions of the current fiscal year 2017/2018.

Speed up work

Informed sources at Ministry of Public Works said minister Hussam Al-Roumi asked for changes in the new structure of the ministry which is to be approved soon. The most notable comments made by Roumi were in regards to transferring the management of airport projects to the minister’s office directly in order to speed up work.

Transparency

Deputy Premier and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said the efficiency of the Central Agency for Public Tenders must be increased, and that transparency principle must be the foundation of its work to distance it from suspicions. Saleh, who received chairman and members of the agency on the occasion of their appointment to their new posts, said that any corruption-related suspicions must be confronted, in addition to conflict of interests, as this hinders the department’s work.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi and A Saleh