Ministry officials interrogated over missing stamps

KUWAIT: The Minister of State for Services Affairs has referred a number of ministry officials to the Public Anticorruption Authority for questioning on charges of stealing valuable stamps.
In a statement yesterday, Jenan Boushehri, also Minister of State for Housing, said the department discovered that a number of stamps in the archive – including rare and valuable ones – are missing. She added that a number of current and former officials were referred to the authority for interrogation. – KUNA
|This article was published on 27/03/2018
