Ministry of Health sacks 253 expat employees

KUWAIT: Health Minister Dr Basel Al-Sabah has sacked 253 expat employees – effective July 1st 2018. Informed sources said this first batch will be the first among others that will come later. “This batch of expat employees is terminated from administrative jobs and replaced by Kuwaitis. The sacked employees were given three months to settle their situation,” the sources said, adding that the Health Ministry said it will replace expats with Kuwaitis in administrative jobs, but it cannot terminate the services of doctors, nurses and technicians. Meanwhile, Acting Public Works Ministry Undersecretary Khalid Al-Khazi has signed a decision to terminate the services of 18 expats as part of the Kuwaitization directives. The termination will be effective from July 1st.

Diabetes ‘a challenge’

The rise in diabetes in the country offers massive challenges to the health system, and achieving sustainable development, Minister of Health said yesterday. Kuwait is taking effective steps to address the disease which stem from its national development plan, the minister told the Sixth Gulf Group for the Study of Diabetes (GGSD) conference, stressing the necessity of implementing preventive programs. Meanwhile, the conference’s organizing committee head Dr Monira Al-Arrouj said that the three-day event aimed to raise awareness on the disease, and review strategies for its prevention. Gulf nationals are amongst the top 10 highest in the world in regards to diabetes rates, she said, warning that 63 percent of those over 60 suffer from its symptoms. In Kuwait, these rates have risen from 23 percent in 2016 to 24 percent, this year.

By A Saleh