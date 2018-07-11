Ministry of Health ready for new Hajj season: official

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health on Wednesday said has taken all necessary steps to ensure a safe Hajj (pilgrimage) season this year for all willing Kuwaiti pilgrims. After meeting with the committees tasked with forming teams to organize the process of receiving pilgrims, assistant undersecretary for public health affairs Dr Majida Al-Qattan, in a press statement, said that such readiness is part of the ministry’s strategies to ensure the health of Kuwaiti pilgrims.

The meeting discussed three stages; before, during and after the return of pilgrims, Qattan noted. It also discussed accommodation procedures to make sure that residential units comply with the ministry’s requirements, she noted. The committee formed three teams, each including a preventive health doctor and a member from the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, to ensure the safety of selected buildings and hotels, Qattan said.

Cancer awareness

In other news, the Gulf Federation for Cancer Control (GFFCC) announced yesterday opening nominations for physicians wishing to apply to join the cancer ‘awareness without borders’ campaign in Mauritania between November 2-9. Dr Khaled Al Saleh, General Secretary of the Board of GFFCC, told KUNA that the campaign is part of the Federation’s programs. The GFFCC was established in 2012 by a group of doctors who visited Arab countries that need health and humanitarian assistance, Saleh, also vice chairman of Cancer Awareness National Campaign (CAN), noted. Furthermore, the campaign aims at promoting health awareness, early detection and diagnosis of the most common diseases in the Arab region, as well as cancer, he said. – KUNA