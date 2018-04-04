Ministry of Health official denies ‘shortage in cancer medication’

Conferences infuse expertise into local healthcare

KUWAIT: Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Health Dr Mostafa Redha denied yesterday any ‘shortage in cancer medication’ supplies in hospitals concerned. In a press statement, he stressed on keenness on providing all medicines and developing strategic stocks to avoid any shortage. Pointing out that the ministry carefully followed up on media reports about the purported shortage, he affirmed that these reports were found to be “incorrect claims.” Dr Redha clarified that all cancer medications are being requested and provided in quantities exceeding the actual requirement from the specialized departments. He called on citizens and means of social media to investigate the accuracy of any news before broadcasting.

In another development, Kuwait’s Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah said yesterday that scientific conferences held abroad provide an opportunity for local physicians to acquire some much needed medical knowledge. Heading his country’s delegation to the inaugural Arab conference over ear surgery and cochlear implant procedures, which kicks off today in UAE, the Kuwaiti minister told the press that it is imperative to keep abreast of the latest information in the medical arena.

He pointed out that cochlear implant surgeries have made tremendous progress in Kuwait over the years, saying that the procedure has proven effective in treating hearing impairment. On the conference that brings together renowned otolaryngology specialists from across the region, Sheikh Basel noted that the event would focus on the most innovative research in the medical realm. – Agencies