Ministry lifts age restrictions for expats to bring parents on visit visas

KUWAIT: The interior ministry has lifted age restrictions for expatriates to bring their parents on visit visas. The department of residency was not issuing such visas for parents above 60 years of age. But now, expatriates can obtain visit visas for their parents regardless of their age after authorities began collecting medical charges for the treatment of the parents. The department said that the visas will be for one month that can be renewed by directors of departments in various governorates.

By B Izzak