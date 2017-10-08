Ministry hiring teachers to cover shortages

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health (MoE) will open local hiring today to cover shortages in teaching staff members in subjects such as English, Arabic, Mathematics, Music and Craft for both male and female teachers. In addition, MoE still has shortages in male biology and physics teachers and female physical education teachers. Applications will be open for bedoons, GCC nationals and all other nationalities provided they hold valid residency visas in Kuwait.

In other news, the finance ministry issued a detailed table on foreign currency exchange rate compared to Kuwaiti dinars with the aim of subsidizing the salaries of diplomats deployed abroad so that they can maintain stable living standards, said informed sources. The sources explained that the US dollar rate was fixed at $4.6 per KD, while the euro rate was fixed at €3.4 per KD taking into consideration that many foreign currencies had dropped by 10-15 percent, which had a negative impact on officials representing Kuwait abroad. For example, the Swiss franc was valued at 4.22 francs per KD and is now valued at 5.5 francs per KD. The sources said some currencies have been stable for years compared to the Kuwaiti dinar, such as the Chinese yuan and Japanese yen. In addition, the sources said the finance ministry was considering paying overseas diplomats’ salaries quarterly or biannually to avoid the fall and rise in the currencies of the countries they are designated to.

By A Saleh