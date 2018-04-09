Ministry draws up plans to overhaul education sector

MoE plans to enhance professional capacities, curricula

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has drawn up plans for enhancing teachers’ professional capacities and educational curricula, effective in the coming years, Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr Hamed Al-Azmi said yesterday. Minister Al-Azmi was speaking to journalists, on sidelines of the 43rd Teaching Conference, organized by Kuwait Teachers Society and patronized by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Crown Prince patronization of the event emanates from his special concern for the sector, said minister Al-Azmi. “Teacher’s professional development and contemporary challenges” is the theme chosen by the society for the conference, he said, indicating that the title depicted great need for overhauling the vital sector. Enhancing teacher’s potentials constitute the corner stone for revamping the sector, he said, disclosing that his department had worked out a program for updating teachers’ professional performance.

The Ministry of Education has dispatched delegations to advanced nations to study their expertise in professional refurbishing. Locally, it has organized training courses, employing Kuwaiti and foreign specialists and advisors, the minister said, also noting that the ministry is involved in development projects at this level with the World Bank and local authorities. The efforts at the various levels aim at tackling “any loopholes and meeting the challenges with respect of the teachers’ graduation; in addition to boosting the professionalism of the teachers,” minister Al-Azmi stressed.

Meanwhile, the society president, Mutee Al-Ajmi, said in a statement at the gathering that the conference is held as part of the society relentless and serious efforts to reach solutions through constructive dialogue with elite educational cadres. He added that the convention will proceed for three days and will include workshops to tackle up to 34 topics namely teacher’s professional overhaul in the digital era, teacher’s training needs and contemporary challenges and their impact on teacher’s vocational development and role of the educational institutions for sharpening teachers’ skills. – KUNA