Ministry denies intentions to increase traffic fines

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry denied social media claiming that the ministry intends to increase traffic fines and tickets on the occasion of the GCC Unified Traffic Week, which starts under the title of ‘Your Life is a Trust.’ The annual event is an effort to guide and boost public awareness about traffic violations, namely those leading to damaging traffic accidents, the ministry’s security media and public relations department said in a statement yesterday.

Illegal exhibition

Kuwait Municipality warned various exhibitors of organizing events without observing safety and security conditions, as this would endanger the safety and lives of visitors. Capital Municipality Manager Ammar Al-Ammar said inspection teams closed down an exhibition in Kuwait City for violating safety conditions and removed a power generator they used, because it was connected by unsafe cables.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun