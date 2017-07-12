Ministry denies evicting woman from orphanage

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Social Affairs denied claims on social media that a woman living in an orphanage that it manages was kicked out. Ministry official Yahya Al-Dakheel said the ministry is keen on presenting all types of care to orphan boys and girls from birth until they reach 40 years of age, although the family nursing care law allows the ministry to end housing care by the age of 25. On claims about kicking a woman out of the orphanage, Dakheel said “we confirm that the girl is still at the home and was not evicted; rather she was given a month to be independent, while a financial assistant will be provided to her to help prepare a residence, in addition to KD 200 from the date she leaves the home.”

About the reason why the administration took this decision, he said the woman is already 37 years of age and has been working for a government department since four years, which means she is above the legal age limit. Dakheel said “the woman negotiated her exit in exchange of KD 7,000, and if she does not get this amount, she will remain in the home.” He added that she was inciting other girls to do the same, so the administration decided to make her leave the home and will be assisted, to safeguard the behavior of other girls. He said the woman received up to KD 17,000 to help her complete her postgraduate studies.

Plots

State Minister for Housing Affairs and Services Yasser Abul said the Public Authority for Housing Welfare will hand over 1,649 plots in West Abdullah Al-Mubarak in September, before the deadline to complete the handover of 5,201 plots that was set for Nov 2017. Abul said the contractor promised to hand over 1,600 additional plots before the deadline so that the total reaches nearly 3,700.

Electronic system

Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Minister and State Minister for Municipal Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri said the electronic system to issue construction licenses is an achievement that reflects the true image of development at Kuwait Municipality. Jabri was speaking during the launch of issuing construction licenses electronically at the Capital municipality branch in the presence of Municipality Director Ahmad Al-Manfouhi. Jabri said licensing consumed a long time and much effort in the past, while it now takes only two days to process transactions, while some transactions need only one hour.

Hawally courts

Ministry of Public Works (MPW) Assistant Undersecretary for Construction Projects Ghalib Shlash inspected the Hawally courts project, as 48 percent of it has been completed. He said the building is of 25 floors including a car park with a capacity of 1,200 cars and an office area of 39,000 sq m to accommodate 1,300 employees and 52 ‘smart’ courtrooms with audiovisual communication systems.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi