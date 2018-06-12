Ministry cooperates with embassies to resolve deportation issues

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah received public attorney and head of the committee entrusted with studying the cases of prisoners awaiting deportation chancellor Mohammed Rashid Al-Duaij at his office yesterday. They discussed the deportation prison’s new regulations and cooperation between the ministry and relevant diplomatic missions on that regard. Duaij affirmed there are not any exception when it comes to lifting judicial deportation from any prisoner, unless under the mandatory legal rules and regulations, stressing the importance of enforcing the law fully and not selectively.

Salmiya fire

A fire broke out at dawn yesterday in the basement of a five-storey building in Salmiya, said security sources, noting that firemen found that the basement was used to store food items, which helped the flames to spread quickly. The building was evacuated and the fire was controlled without any casualties.

Thieves caught

Capital detectives arrested two people, Kuwaiti and Egyptian, who committed 12 robberies this year in various restaurants, stores and cafes in various areas around Kuwait. Investigating several reports about multiple robberies, detectives found the main suspects are two Kuwaitis aged 21 and 17, in addition to an Egyptian aged 18, who was ambushed and arrested. The suspect confessed the trio had robbed several restaurants and stores in Sharq, Ardiya and Qurain markets. One of the two citizens was arrested while the other is still at large. A case was filed.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun