Ministry of Commerce monitoring fish prices

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has stressed that the trade control and consumer protection’s emergency teams are monitoring the daily prices of goods, mainly fish. The teams are working regularly to control prices of all goods, including fish, and make sure of their validity and the absence of any violations, the Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for trade control and consumer protection Eid Al-Rashidi said in an interview yesterday. The teams carried out operations at dawn to control prices of imported fish and take all measures against violators, he said.

The inspectors managed to seize up to 84 kilograms of invalid fish at Souq Al-Mubarakeya last week, he noted. He said that the Ministry receives all complains at the hotline: 135 and via its websites on social media, indicating that all the State’s institutions are paying much attention to the issues pertaining to goods, in particular fish, to meet satisfaction of consumers. He emphasized that the Ministry holds meetings constantly with the Kuwait Fishermen Union and fish importers to solve all problems. The ministry has recently registered 350 violations against a number of companies and commercial shops since issuing the decision to lift fuel subsidy. — KUNA