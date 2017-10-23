Ministry acts to fight fake employment

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor plans to provide companies with certificates showing their commitment to hiring national workers on a quarterly basis instead of annually. This was made in a bid to foil any fake employment attempts, Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of State for Economic Development Hind Al-Sabeeh said yesterday. “Violating companies will not be allowed to take part in any tenders,” she underlined, pointing out that a study was being discussed with the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry to increase the percentage of national workers to 100 percent in the co-ops sector. Sabeeh added that 30 Kuwaiti young people leased stores in co-ops at reduced rent values and 70 others have also applied to rent more stores. On another concern, Sabeeh said that the ministry will follow a special system to set prices at all co-op societies.

Breast cancer

Member of the national program for early breast cancer detection, radiologist Maryam Boshehri, said the program’s teams had examined around 134,000 women in various governorates and that 159 were diagnosed to have malignant tumors and 210 had benign tumors. Speaking during an event organized by Al-Naeem Breast Cancer Early Detection Center, Boshehri added 768 cases had been examined in Jahra over the past three years. Al-Naeem Center Manager Dr Maryam Al-Ajmi stressed the importance of self-examination. She added the program is only for Kuwaiti women, while awareness campaigns address women of all nationalities.

Pharmacies’ licenses

Chairman of Kuwait Pharmaceutical Association Dr Waleed Al-Shemmari, Secretary General Dr Ali Hadi, Treasurer Dr Ahmed Shamsuddin and the Private Sector Committee Chairman Dr Ahmed Al-Subaei met yesterday with the Medical Licenses Department Manager Dr Anwar Hayati to discuss facilitating the issue of pharmacies’ licenses.

