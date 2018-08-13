Ministers review recommendation to provide services to Wafra residential area

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti cabinet yesterday reviewed a recommendation by the public service committee to provide services to Wafra residential area, along with relevant procedures jointly taken by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare and other concerned agencies. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education was instructed to provide the required school facilities to the area for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Furthermore, Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh expounded on the findings of the first quarter of the government’s annual plan 2018-2019, involving development projects and challenges addressed during the period.

The cabinet also lauded the efforts of concerned state agencies to wipe out corruption and to bring those involved in corruption cases to book. The efforts clearly reflect the government’s keenness on monitoring cases of public funds and taking all possible measures in this regard before reporting to the National Assembly, Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said in a statement following a weekly cabinet meeting. This came following a briefing by Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Fahad Al-Afasi, who doubles as head of a committee charged with following up cases of public funds.

At the onset of the meeting, the ministers congratulated His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, Kuwaiti people and residents on the occasion of the approaching Eid Al-Adha. In the meantime, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled briefed the ministers on the outcomes of a recent visit to Kuwait by Director-General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) William Lacy Swing, together with the talks he had with Kuwaiti officials about Kuwaiti-IOM cooperation and regional and international developments. – KUNA