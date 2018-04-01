Ministers examine recommendation by the Economic Affairs Commission

Government names new head for Silk City Authority

KUWAIT: The Cabinet held its regular weekly session yesterday at Bayan Palace; presided by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Following the session, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh stated that the ministers at the session onset welcomed the president of the Comoros, due to arrive in the country today.

The ministers examined a recommendation by the Economic Affairs Commission with respect of the document about Kuwait strategy for sustainable energy security and decided to assign the Minister of Oil, Electricity and Water to form a panel for implementing the document two sections; diversifying resources and rationing consumption. A report should be submitted to the cabinet every three months about the task results.

The executives examined recommendations by the legal affairs panel approving a bill with respect of aviation cooperation between the Directorate General of Civil Aviation with the British Civil Aviation Authority, a separate bill on a cooperation memo with Serbia in the oil and gas fields, another one concerning a memo for technological, information and transport cooperation with Iraq, in addition to another one about cooperation with Mexico in sports as well as a MoU with Turkey in sports in addition to a final memo for cultural and technical cooperation with Albania.

They endorsed the bills and referred them to His Highness the Amir. Then, the ministers went through a recommendation by the public services commission regarding visual display, presented by the Public Institution for Social Security (PISS) with respect of Kuwait Medical City. They tasked the PISS with studying the project and reporting back to the council of ministers in two weeks. Meanwhile, they mourned Hashem Al-Rifaee who had passed away noting his achievements at various levels.

The Cabinet also approved a bill appointing Faisal Al-Medlej as head of the apparatus for developing the planned Silk City and Boubyan Island, succeeding Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim, who had tendered his resignation.

Chief lawmaker grateful

In another development, Kuwait’s top lawmaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim said yesterday that he was profoundly thankful to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for his determination to protect the nation’s best interests. “I sincerely thank His Highness the Amir, along with Their Highnesses the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah for their supportive messages,” Al-Ghanim told a press conference in parliament. Al-Ghanim spoke proudly of his country’s diplomatic action to endorse the Palestinians’ inalienable rights over the holy city of Jerusalem, noting that such shrewd diplomacy would be used in response to Israel’s transgressions. He went on to applaud Kuwaiti diplomats abroad for their unbridled dedication to protecting their country’s reputation. – Agencies