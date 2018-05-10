Ministers comfortably survive no-confidence votes

KUWAIT: Minister of Oil Bakheet Al-Rasheedi and Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Al-Sabeeh comfortably defeated no-confidence motions against them filed following last week’s grilling. Only 11 MPs voted against Rasheedi while 34 supported him and Sabeeh survived with 12 MPs voting against her, 28 backed her while five members abstained. The motions required 25 votes to pass and dismiss the ministers from office.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable to His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, praising professional and sound democratic process during the session.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir hailed constructive and fruitful cooperation between both legislative and executive authorities, affirming that this democratic practice is a source of pride for the nation and citizens, and reflects adherence to the constitution. His Highness the Amir also voiced his sincere congratulation on the parliament’s restored confidence in Sabeeh and Rasheedi.

Ahead of the voting, two lawmakers spoke in support of the motion and two against for each of the two ministers. Following the voting, MP Omar Al-Tabtabai, who grilled the oil minister along with MP Abdulwahab Al-Babtain, said that it would not take too long before grilling the prime minister over violations in the oil sector. MP Saleh Ashour described what happened in the session as “theatrical” and vowed to continue monitoring the minister.

By B Izzak