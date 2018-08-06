Ministers briefed on senior officials’ recent visits to Kuwait

Kuwaiti cabinet holds weekly meeting

KUWAIT: Under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti cabinet held its weekly meeting yesterday, discussing a number of important local, regional, and international issues. After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said that the meeting had touched on the recent visit Iraqi Vice President Nouri Al-Maliki to Kuwait, which focused on bolstering ties on all possible levels. The cabinet discussed the meeting between His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Maliki, saying that the latter commended His Highness the Amir and the State of Kuwait for providing a helping hand to Iraq during its economic crisis.

The cabinet was also briefed about the recent visits by senior officials from Gambia, Zambia, and Guinea Bissau to Kuwait, said Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, adding that the visits mainly focused on bolstering bilateral ties and also touched on developments within the region and world. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled indicated that the cabinet continued its review of the recent visit by His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah to China, adding that ministers agreed to assign competent bodies, which will follow through cooperation agreements signed between the two sides. A report on the matter will be tabled to the cabinet in a month time, revealed the minister.

Business environment

Meanwhile, the cabinet looked into a report of the Permanent Committee for Streamlining the Business Environment and Enhancing Competitiveness in Kuwait, said Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled. The committee, said the minister, informed the cabinet on several issues connected with payment of fees for lands unexploited by their owners, and a draft project for an Islamic specifications and standards institute. He added that the cabinet discussed recommendations from the Legal Committee regarding cooperation between Kuwait and Somalia within the Islamic endowment domain. The Committee forwarded to the cabinet its review of the cooperation protocol signed in July 3, 1997 between Kuwait and the Czech Republic within air cargo, said Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, adding that another agreement between Kuwait and Ivory Coast to form a cooperation committee was also discussed. He indicated that a Kuwaiti-Hungarian Memo of Understand in sports was also touched upon during the meeting, affirming that discussions on Kuwait’s cooperation agreements with world countries will be forwarded to His Highness the Amir for approval.

Facilitating projects

The cabinet was informed about the efforts to speed up the process of facilitating contracts and projects between the public and private sectors, said Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled who added that the ministers assigned several state bodies to look into the matter. Recommendations regarding Terminal 2 of Kuwait international airport and hastening procedures to relocating Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mubarak airbase was touched upon during the meeting with the Kuwait Directorate for Civil Aviation, while the Ministries of Defense and Public Works appointed to follow up on the procedures. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled also said that the cabinet was informed about recommendations to encourage initiatives at the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), adding that ministers welcomed plans to develop 43 fuel stations belonging to Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC).

Meanwhile, the cabinet was briefed about the latest developments within the region and the world. The cabinet congratulated Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on winning election, wishing him the best of luck during his future endeavor. The cabinet of ministers also condemned the recent terror attack, which occurred in northwest Algeria, expressing sorrow over the victims who fell in the attack and wishing for the quick recovery for those injured. The meeting also expressed condemnation towards attacks, which occurred in the Philippines and Afghanistan, affirming Kuwait’s strong stance against such heinous actions. The cabinet lamented the recent earthquake to his Indonesia’s Lombok Island, expressed sorrow over those who lost their lives and wishing swift recovery for those affected by the natural disaster. – KUNA