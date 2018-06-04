Ministers briefed on development plan report, Supreme Council meetings

KUWAIT: Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh briefed cabinet ministers on an annual follow-up report on the 2017-2018 development plan, including project execution rates and how to wipe out relevant obstacles. During the its weekly meeting chaired by His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah yesterday, the cabinet was also appraised of reports on the 10th and 11th meetings of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development, including a report on Kuwait’s education development, along with an effective management plan for Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital.

The ministers then discussed preparations and arrangements for the enrollment of Kuwaiti high school graduates for the coming academic year following the announcement of examination result. Furthermore, the cabinet approved a draft decree to end the second ordinary session of the 15th term of the National Assembly (parliament) as of Thursday (June 28, 2018). Meanwhile, the cabinet congratulated Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi on swearing-in for another term of office, saying it looks forward to promoting and developing friendly and cooperative relations and partnership between both brotherly nations in all fields.

Terrorist attack

Meanwhile, the cabinet condemned a recent ‘terrorist attack’ that took place in Taif City in west of Saudi Arabia and left a police man killed and another wounded. The cabinet said in a statement that the State of Kuwait Stands by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and backs all measures its authorities are taking in order to safeguard its security and stability. It also deplored recent attacks in Iraq and Belgium as terrorist acts, reiterating Kuwait’s rejection of all forms and manifestations of terrorism regardless of relevant motives and causes. In this context, the Kuwaiti cabinet called on the international community to step up efforts aiming at uprooting the scourge of terrorism. – KUNA